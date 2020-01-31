Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unit-1 of NTPC's Khargone Super Thermal Power Station to start from Feb 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:39 IST
Unit-1 of NTPC's Khargone Super Thermal Power Station to start from Feb 1
Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the unit-1 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh will start commercial operation from February 1. "We wish to inform that unit-1 of 660 megawatts (mw) of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 mw) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 01.02.2020," the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,645 mw and 57,106 mw, respectively, the filing said. Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 114.85 a piece on BSE, up 1.10 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls for discussions on economic issues in Parliament

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi asked the Members of Parliament to work towards laying a strong foundation for a bright future of the country in the new decade.In his customary remarks to the media before the commencement of the Budget se...

Shadow of Kobe Bryant hangs over first Lakers game since his death

Kobe Bryants former team the Los Angeles Lakers will make an emotional return to the court on Friday for the first time since his death earlier this week in a helicopter crash that shook basketball fans in the city and worldwide.Bryant, 41,...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of Chinas central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people. Here is ...

Britain won't trade EU access to fishing waters to get wider deal - UK minister Gove

The United Kingdom will not grant access to British fishing waters in order to secure a wider trade agreement with the European Union, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Friday.If people want to fish in our waters, well well decid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020