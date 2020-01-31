Unit-1 of NTPC's Khargone Super Thermal Power Station to start from Feb 1

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the unit-1 of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh will start commercial operation from February 1. "We wish to inform that unit-1 of 660 megawatts (mw) of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 mw) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 01.02.2020," the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 48,645 mw and 57,106 mw, respectively, the filing said. Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 114.85 a piece on BSE, up 1.10 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

