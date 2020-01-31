Foster your workout with finest supplements from Animal Booster Nutrition

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a pursuit to elevate our physical strength we all look for the correct protein supplement brand, in the surge for gaining fitness by supplements. People mostly deteriorate their health by using artificial and impure, but this issue can be countered with Animal Booster Nutrition which is India's fastest spreading gym supplements brand founded by Dr Anuj Choudhary and director in Indian Body Building Federation (IBBF).

The brand has a vast line of supplements giving effective results and complements every need of nutrition of the bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. The ingredients used for the production of the supplements are very pure as they have no side effects on the body of the users. The Indian fitness supplement market is estimated to reach a CAGR of more than 18 per cent in the year 2023 from that of 2017-18.

"The top most priority of Animal Booster Nutrition is to serve purity to our customers as without purity there is no fitness, and the fitness of our customers is our goal," said Dr Anuj Choudhary, Founder of Animal Booster Nutrition. The supplement industry is so competitive that people are using artificial ingredients just to cut costs and increase sale of their products, naive people go for these kinds of cheap supplements only just for the price and not for the after-effects. We want to provide sheer nutrition to the people at a reasonable price."

Currently, the brand will be offering discounts up to 26 per cent on its wide range of supplements and introductory offers of free goodies with the supplements. The products are available on India Mart and Amazon. The offer will be available from January 20 to 27. The brand Animal Booster Nutrition has not only established itself in India but also internationally and is on the path of changing the concept of bodybuilding worldwide by providing healthy supplements.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.