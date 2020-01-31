New food court at Sealdah railway station

To provide tasty and hygienic food to long distance travellers and daily commuters, the IRCTC has tied up with a well-known private food chain in the city in opening a swanky food court at the busy Sealdah railway station here. The two-storeyed food court with a seating capacity for 60 persons is set up in the south section of the station in the heart of the city, an official said on Friday.

The unique prefabricated structure is erected without disturbing the huge stream of daily commuters who travel through the station, that runs several mail, express and suburban trains, he said. A senior Eastern Railway official said that it is a gift to all the commuters so that they can savour healthy food at reasonable prices.

Products from the factory outlet of the food chain will be sold after all possible discounts and at best price, an official of the food company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

