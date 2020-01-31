Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks log dour week as China epidemic dents growth optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:37 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks log dour week as China epidemic dents growth optimism

Emerging market stocks fell for the seventh straight session on Friday, with optimism around faster global growth fading as the World Health Organization declared a global emergency in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. An index of emerging market stocks shed 0.4% and was on track to log its biggest weekly decline since May 2019, as risk appetite took a hit from the epidemic that has killed more than 200 people and drew a warning from the U.S. government against travelling to China.

With several companies suspending operations in China and with the travel, tourism and retail sectors taking a hit from tough containment measures by Beijing, investors have turned wary about an uptick in economic growth. Latest data from the world's No.2 economy showed factory activity faltered in January, raising concerns about a further slowdown in February as the full economic effects of the outbreak become known.

"The market will need more clarity on the results of containment efforts in China," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. "The key will be the spread of the virus slowing each day, so this could be a considerable weekend for risk as the market remains focused on headcount."

With Chinese onshore markets closed until Feb. 3 for the Lunar New Year holidays, declines in Asia were led by South Korean shares, which closed out the week with their sharpest fall in 15 months. Several emerging market currencies remained muted on Friday against a steady dollar, but were still eyeing their second straight week of declines.

The Turkish lira was nearly unchanged, a day after the central bank released quarterly inflation forecasts for 2020 and kept the door open for more policy easing after aggressively cutting interest rates last year. Turkish equities were down about 0.2%. Glassmaker Sisecam outperformed the wider index with an 11% jump after forecasting a 200-300 basis points increase in EBITDA as a result of a merger with its units.

South Africa's rand shed about half a percent, weighed down by renewed power cuts and a weak domestic economic outlook. The currency had tumbled nearly 1% on Thursday. Other currencies in central and eastern European economies including Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania were flat versus the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

The UK government on Friday confirmed the first two cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country and said the patients were members of the same family who were receiving specialist care. The UKs Department for Health stressed that the Nat...

Brexit Party piped out of Brussels

Brussels, Jan 31 AFP Members of the Brexit Party left the European Parliament on Friday, just hours before Britain was to exit the EU, waving the Union Jack and accompanied by a lone bagpiper. Goodbye We wont be coming back, shouted Anne Wi...

Indian economy has hit the bottom; it will see uptick from here: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian.

Indian economy has hit the bottom it will see uptick from here Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian....

Struggling Aizawl seek to revive I-League campaign in match against Real Kashmir

A struggling Aizawl FC will look to notch up their first win of the season at home when they face Real Kashmir FC in an I-Legaue match here on Saturday. The former champions are currently languishing at 10th spot with just eight points from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020