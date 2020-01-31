Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uptick in retail prices in FY20 mainly on veggies, pulses: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:10 IST
Uptick in retail prices in FY20 mainly on veggies, pulses: Survey

Consumer price inflation has been witnessing moderation since 2014, however, there has been an "uptick" in the prices of food items, particularly vegetables, owing to output disruptions and low base effect, the Economic Survey said on Friday. The Survey has recommended measures to safeguard farmers through procurement under Price Stabilization Fund to help regulate the price volatility of important agri-horticultural commodities and also added that Minimum Support Price (MSP) needs to be made more effective.

The Economic Survey 2019-20, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that inflation has been witnessing moderation since 2014, however, recently there has been an "uptick". It pointed out that the major driver of consumer price or the retail inflation was on account of articles under the 'miscellaneous group' in 2018-19, and for the current financial year so far, food and beverages emerged as the main contributor to retail inflation.

"Among food and beverages, inflation in vegetables and pulses was particularly very high, mainly driven by low base effect and production side disruptions due to untimely rain," observed the Survey. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation has increased to 4.1 per cent during April-December period of the current fiscal, as against 3.7 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On the other hand, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation fell to 1.5 per cent during the period under consideration from 4.7 per cent in the year-ago period. There was an increase in WPI inflation during 2015-16 and 2018-19, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

German coronavirus cases climb to six after child infected- ministry

A new coronavirus that is spreading around the world has been confirmed in a child in Germany, the southern state of Bavaria said on Friday, bringing the total number of known cases in Germany to six. The new case is a child of an employee ...

UPDATE 1-Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe - French prosecutor

European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.592 billion euros 3.98 billion to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, Frances financial prosecutor said on Friday.The simultaneous settlements in Bri...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis promises to help Argentina in debt crisis, president says

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said Pope Francis had promised him in a meeting to do everything he could to help with his homelands debt crisis. Fernandez, who was sworn in last month, met Francis privately for about 45 minutes in th...

UPDATE 1-Child becomes Germany's sixth coronavirus patient

Germany on Friday confirmed a sixth case of coronavirus, identifying the victim as the child of a male employee at a company in Bavaria where a total of five workers had tested positive.The child and the other five patients who contracted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020