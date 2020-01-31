CSS Corp wins the 2020 BIG Innovation Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. CSS Corp was lauded for its Digital Customer Experience Platform for its ability to transform customer support from an effort-led to an intelligence-led ecosystem for modern B2B and B2C enterprises.

CSS Corp's Digital Customer Experience Platform has been closely built on the experience of managing complex support environments for leading technology vendors and SaaS companies for over two decades. The award-winning platform seamlessly unites the three essential pillars of technology support - end-user experience, operational efficiency, and support engineer productivity.

It leverages technologies like AI, analytics, automation, and augmented reality holistically across the support functions in multi-device, multi-channel, and multi-technology ecosystems. This platform is being successfully used today, bundled with CSS Corp's best-in-class services, by top tech vendors to manage their technology support environments.

"CSS Corp has always been a frontrunner in empowering premium customer experiences by harnessing technologies like AI and automation. The Digital Customer Experience Platform has been designed to suit any client environment and provide maximum value across industries," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, while speaking on the occasion. "We are honoured to receive this recognition as we endeavour to scale even greater heights on our quest to transform CX and provide solutions that are simple yet significant," added Tandon.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honouring CSS Corp as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many," added Jimenez.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

