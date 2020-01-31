Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSS Corp wins the 2020 BIG Innovation Award

CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:46 IST
CSS Corp wins the 2020 BIG Innovation Award
CSS Corp. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. CSS Corp was lauded for its Digital Customer Experience Platform for its ability to transform customer support from an effort-led to an intelligence-led ecosystem for modern B2B and B2C enterprises.

CSS Corp's Digital Customer Experience Platform has been closely built on the experience of managing complex support environments for leading technology vendors and SaaS companies for over two decades. The award-winning platform seamlessly unites the three essential pillars of technology support - end-user experience, operational efficiency, and support engineer productivity.

It leverages technologies like AI, analytics, automation, and augmented reality holistically across the support functions in multi-device, multi-channel, and multi-technology ecosystems. This platform is being successfully used today, bundled with CSS Corp's best-in-class services, by top tech vendors to manage their technology support environments.

"CSS Corp has always been a frontrunner in empowering premium customer experiences by harnessing technologies like AI and automation. The Digital Customer Experience Platform has been designed to suit any client environment and provide maximum value across industries," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, while speaking on the occasion. "We are honoured to receive this recognition as we endeavour to scale even greater heights on our quest to transform CX and provide solutions that are simple yet significant," added Tandon.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honouring CSS Corp as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many," added Jimenez.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, ...

Russia dropping case against sisters who killed abusive dad: lawyer

Moscow, Jan 31 AFP Lawyers for three Russian sisters who killed their father after years of beatings and sexual abuse said Friday that prosecutors have asked that murder charges be dropped because they acted in self-defence. Krestina, Angel...

Indiabulls to exit realty space, merge projects with Embassy, Blacksone led co

As part of its move to exit the realty sector, Indiabulls Group will merge over dozen remaining assets of Indiabulls Real Estate IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group and Blackstone in an all-stock deal. On Friday, IBREL...

China Wuhan mayor says containing virus still 'severe, complex' task

The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remain severe and complex, its mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Friday. Supplies of masks and other medical resources are still ina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020