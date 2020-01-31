MP bank strike: 31k staff skip work; 7k branches, 9.7k ATMS

The two-day nationwide strike called by bank unions to press for a salary revision saw over 31,000 staff from Madhya Pradesh staying away from work on Friday, a union functionary said. The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

"Operations in 7,000 out of 7,428 branches of public and private, old commercial and other banks were affected in the state due to the strike. Out of 32,000 bank staff in MP, 31,000 are participating in the strike," secretary of Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association (MPBEA) MK Shukla told PTI. The strike had also affected cash flow in some 9,700 ATMs in the state, besides routine functions like withdrawals and deposits, Shukla added..

