Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bank strike: 31k staff skip work; 7k branches, 9.7k ATMS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:49 IST
MP bank strike: 31k staff skip work; 7k branches, 9.7k ATMS

The two-day nationwide strike called by bank unions to press for a salary revision saw over 31,000 staff from Madhya Pradesh staying away from work on Friday, a union functionary said. The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

"Operations in 7,000 out of 7,428 branches of public and private, old commercial and other banks were affected in the state due to the strike. Out of 32,000 bank staff in MP, 31,000 are participating in the strike," secretary of Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association (MPBEA) MK Shukla told PTI. The strike had also affected cash flow in some 9,700 ATMs in the state, besides routine functions like withdrawals and deposits, Shukla added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

IEX net profit falls marginally to Rs 41.69 cr in Q3

The Indian Energy Exchanges IEX consolidated net profit dipped marginally by over 2 per cent to Rs 41.69 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 42.62 crore in the corres...

UPDATE 1-Child becomes Germany's sixth coronavirus patient

Germany on Friday confirmed the sixth case of coronavirus, identifying the victim as the child of a male employee at a company in Bavaria where a total of five workers had tested positive.The child and the other five patients who contracted...

UN agency fears 'escalation in clashes' after Trump plan

Geneva, Jan 31 AFP Palestinians are in a state of shock over a US Middle East peace plan, the head of the UNs agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday, voicing fears of a surge in violence. We certainly have serious concerns that it will...

UPDATE 1-Chevron swings to quarterly loss on $10 billion in charges

Chevron Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss on 10.4 billion in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets amid weak oil and gas prices.The company, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in December had warned it could take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020