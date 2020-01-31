Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cut in housing prices can help clear unsold inventories, clean up banks' balance sheets: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:51 IST
Cut in housing prices can help clear unsold inventories, clean up banks' balance sheets: Survey

The residential property market is reeling under huge unsold housing stocks because of issues like stalled projects and delayed possession, but inventories can be cleared if real estate developers take a haircut and reduce apartment prices, according to the Economic Survey. The balance sheets of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) would also be positively impacted if builders decide so, it added.

Pitching for correction in property prices, the survey said that housing prices are ruling at a high level, even as the growth in rates has been muted since 2015-16. "Government's thrust on affordable housing is evident, in order to boost the real estate sector and consequently the construction activity in the country. Higher investment in housing by households may increase the fixed investment in the economy," the survey said.

"Existing unsold housing inventory can be cleared and the balance sheets of both bank/non-bank lenders cleaned if the real estate developers are willing to take a 'hair-cut' by allowing the house-prices to drop," it added. The survey mentioned that the decline in household investment in 'Dwellings, other buildings and Structures' over 2011-12 to 2017-18 period reflects slower growth in purchase of houses by households.

"The real estate sector, and residential property in particular, has been reeling with issues of delayed project deliveries and stalled projects leading to a build-up of unsold inventory over the years. Housing prices have remained elevated, even though growth in prices has fallen sharply since Q1 of 2015-16 and remained muted since then," it added. At the end of December 2018, about 9.43 lakh units worth Rs 7.77 lakh crore with 41 months of inventory were stuck in various stages of the project cycle across top 8 cities.

The survey highlighted that the government has approved the establishment of a 'Special Window' fund of Rs 25,000 crore to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects that are in the 'affordable and middle-income' housing sector. "Having duly recognized the financial stresses built up in the economy, the government has taken significant steps this year towards speeding up the insolvency resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and easing of credit, particularly for the stressed real estate and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) sectors," the survey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

IEX net profit falls marginally to Rs 41.69 cr in Q3

The Indian Energy Exchanges IEX consolidated net profit dipped marginally by over 2 per cent to Rs 41.69 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 42.62 crore in the corres...

UPDATE 1-Child becomes Germany's sixth coronavirus patient

Germany on Friday confirmed the sixth case of coronavirus, identifying the victim as the child of a male employee at a company in Bavaria where a total of five workers had tested positive.The child and the other five patients who contracted...

UN agency fears 'escalation in clashes' after Trump plan

Geneva, Jan 31 AFP Palestinians are in a state of shock over a US Middle East peace plan, the head of the UNs agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday, voicing fears of a surge in violence. We certainly have serious concerns that it will...

UPDATE 1-Chevron swings to quarterly loss on $10 billion in charges

Chevron Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss on 10.4 billion in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets amid weak oil and gas prices.The company, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in December had warned it could take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020