Dabur India shares gain nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of FMCG major Dabur India jumped nearly 4 percent on Friday after the company reported an 8.62 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019. The scrip gained 3.73 percent to close at Rs 496 on the BSE. During the session, it went up by 5.21 percent to Rs 503.10.

On the NSE, it rose by 3.55 percent to close at Rs 495.75. The homegrown FMCG major on Thursday reported an 8.62 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 398.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 367.21 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations rose 6.99 percent to Rs 2,352.97 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,199.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses during October-December rose 6.03 percent to Rs 1,924.94 crore as against Rs 1,815.41 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.