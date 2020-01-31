Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer spending rises steadily; inflation remains tame

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:41 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer spending rises steadily; inflation remains tame
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

* Consumer spending increases 0.3% in December * Core PCE price index gains 0.2%; up 1.6% year-on-year

* Real consumer spending edges up 0.1%; income rises 0.2% * Labor costs increase 0.7% in fourth quarter

U.S. consumer spending rose steadily in December, but tepid income gains pointed to moderate consumption growth this year, which together with slumping business investment likely set the economy on a slower growth path this year.

While the report on Friday from the Commerce Department also showed monthly inflation picking up last month, price pressures remained muted. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and could keep monetary policy on hold at least through 2020. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3% last month as households spent more on health care after an unrevised 0.4% rise in November. Last month's increase in consumer spending was in line with economists' expectations. For all of 2019, consumer spending increased by 4.0% after advancing 5.2% in 2018.

The data was included in the gross domestic product report for the fourth quarter, which was published on Thursday. The government reported that growth in consumer spending slowed to a 1.8% annualized rate last quarter after expanding at a brisk 3.2% pace in the July-September period. The economy grew at a 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019, matching the third quarter's pace.

Though growth will likely slow this year, with business investment mired in weakness, a recession is not expected in the near term as the economy draws support from the Fed's three rate cuts last year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that he expected "moderate economic growth to continue" but also acknowledged some risks, including the recent coronavirus outbreak in China.

Powell said also said "while low and stable inflation is certainly a good thing," persistently low price pressures could "lead longer-term inflation expectations to drift down." U.S. stock index futures were trading lower and the dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies. Prices of U.S. Treasuries were mostly trading higher.

WAGE GROWTH HAS PEAKED Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month, the biggest gain since April. The PCE price index was driven by a 1.5% surge in the cost of energy goods and services prices. Food prices were unchanged.

The PCE price index edged up 0.1% in November. In the 12 months through December, the PCE price index increased 1.6%, the biggest gain in a year, after climbing 1.4% in the 12 months through November. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index increased 0.2% last month after edging up 0.1% for the previous four months. That lifted the annual increase in the so-called core PCE price index to 1.6% in December from 1.5% in November.

The core PCE index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure. It missed the U.S. central bank's 2% target every month in 2019. Benign inflation was underscored by a separate report on Friday from the Labor Department showing the Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.7% last quarter after a similar gain in the third quarter.

That lowered the year-on-year rate of gain in the ECI to 2.7%. Labor costs rose 2.8% on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter. The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack. It is also considered a better predictor of core inflation. Labor costs peaked in the final quarter of 2018 as a tightening labor market pushed up wage growth. The pace of increases has since slowed in tandem with wages.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending nudged up 0.1% in December after rising 0.3% in the prior month. That likely set a lower base for consumer spending in the first quarter. Personal income gained 0.2% last month after an increase of 0.4% in November. There was a $36.2 billion decrease in farm proprietors' income, reflecting a drop in subsidy payments to farmers caught in the 18-month U.S.-China trade war. Income increased 4.5% in 2019 after surging 5.6% in 2018.

Wages increased by 0.3% in December after rising 0.4% in the prior month. With income growth lagging consumer spending, savings fell to $1.28 trillion last month from $1.30 trillion in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra register wins in Senior National Hockey

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra registered victories in their respective matches on the second day of the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship A Division here on Friday. In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha pl...

Fever alarms, paranoia as masked passengers fly from China

New York, Jan 31 AP In Bangladeshs biggest airport, workers held up digital thermometers to passengers heads. A beeping alarm sounded as a passenger walking through a thermal scanner registered a fever. On a plane ride from Shanghai to New ...

OECD warns of 'concerns' over US move on digital tax

Paris, Jan 31 AFP An alternative proposal by Washington on how to tax digital giants worldwide has been met with concern by several nations, the OECD group of free-market economies said Friday. The push for a so-called safe harbour option w...

Noida Authority clears Rs 684 cr for Convention and Habitat Centre

The Noida Authority on Friday approved development of a new golf course, club, heliport and adventure sports zone and also gave its go ahead to the construction of a Convention and Habitat Centre, officials said. The decisions were taken du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020