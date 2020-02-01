CN Railway workers approve contract that ended crippling November strike -union

Canadian National Railway Co workers have approved a new three-year-contract, cementing a deal that was struck in November to end the country's largest rail strike in a decade, their union said on Friday.

Teamsters Canada said in a statement the contract was approved by 91.3% of its estimated 3,200 rail conductors, yard workers and trains personnel.

The new contract "focuses primarily on safety, specifically with regards to crew fatigue and hours of work," the union said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.