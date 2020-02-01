Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings volatility set to kick in as coronavirus worries mount

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 04:35 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings volatility set to kick in as coronavirus worries mount

Concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus from China have largely overshadowed corporate results, but the back half of the earnings season could hold greater sway over the performance of individual stocks.

Earnings-related stock moves have been smaller this season in comparison with the average over the past 12 quarters, according to data from options research company ORATS. The muted moves reflect a broader trend of subdued volatility that had limited price fluctuations in a range of assets over the last several months. Some of that calm was disrupted this week, as mounting concerns over the spread of the coronavirus on Friday dealt the benchmark S&P 500 stock index its biggest daily percentage loss since October.

The dampened earnings-related moves have benefited options sellers, who profit when the change in share price is smaller than expected. Yet betting that earnings-related moves will remain subdued could soon become more costly.

Options traders have priced in more volatility for broader exchange-traded funds. Implied volatility on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which shows expectations for future stock swings, has climbed since mid-January, according to data from Trade Alert. That rise coincides with mounting concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. "The options market is reflecting this new risk, this coronavirus risk," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Capital Market Laboratories in Los Angeles.

Moreover, risks from the virus outbreak are beginning to spill over into earnings commentary. Companies such as Starbucks Corp, Levi Strauss & Co and Oreos maker Mondelez International Inc have warned of a financial hit from the outbreak. As such remarks pile up, they could also bump up volatility among shares of certain companies, Gottlieb said. "Some CEOs are openly saying, 'Hey, things are going to be a little harder,'" Gottlieb said.

At the same time, the fourth and fifth weeks of the six-week earnings season have usually reaped the greatest rewards for traders buying options in anticipation of outsized stock moves, according to ORATS data. Earnings-related moves tend to be greater in those weeks in part because smaller companies, whose stocks are often more volatile, tend to report later in the season, said Matt Amberson, founder of ORATS, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Options for several S&P 500 companies reporting next week - including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Twitter Inc and Coty Inc - show a gap of several percentage points between investors' expectations for share moves and past share performance after quarterly reports. It appears that the cost of buying options on individual stocks ahead of a company's earnings report is "getting cheaper when it should be getting more expensive," Amberson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

UPDATE 1-End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the po...

Chiefs, 49ers listed as healthy ahead of Super Bowl

Injuries will not be the main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day designations hea...

UPDATE 13-U.S. Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trumps almost certain acquittal next week. By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlle...

China virus death toll rises to 259, infections surge

Eds Updating toll Beijing, Feb 1 AFP The death toll from Chinas new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259 and the tally of confirmed infections has surged to nearly 12,000, the government said on Saturday.The National Health Commission sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020