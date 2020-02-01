Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan records 40% increase in public debt & liabilities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:31 IST
Pakistan records 40% increase in public debt & liabilities

The cash-strapped Pakistan government has recorded a near 40 per cent increase in public debt and liabilities in the last 15 months, according to a media report on Saturday. The finance ministry conceded major violations under the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act (FRDLA), presenting a debt policy statement in the Parliament on Friday.

Total debt and liabilities stood at Rs 29.879 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2018, which crossed Rs 41.489 trillion at the end of September 2019, recording an increase of Rs 11.6 trillion or 39 per cent, Dawn News reported quoting the finance ministry report. The report said the FRDLA required the federal government take measures to reduce fiscal deficit and maintain public debt within "prudent" levels.

The FRDLA was required to limit the fiscal deficit, excluding foreign grants, to 4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the three years -- beginning from financial year 2018-19 and maintaining it at a maximum of 3.5 per cent of the GDP thereafter. "The federal fiscal deficit (excluding grants) was recorded at Rs 3,635 billion or 9.4 pc of the GDP during FY 2018-19, remaining higher than the threshold of 4 per cent," said the debt policy statement.

The ministry, however, justified this citing policy changes among other factors. It said the one-off factors, which were not expected to carry over into FY 2019-20, contributed around 2.25 per cent of the GDP towards federal fiscal deficit.

These factors included delay in renewing telecom licences, delay in sale of envisaged state assets and weaker than anticipated tax amnesty proceeds contributed around 1 per cent of the GDP. A shortfall in the transfer of State Bank profits contributed an additional 0.5 per cent of the GDP.

The policy statement said the law also required the government to ensure that within two fiscal years, beginning from the fiscal 2016-17, the total public debt shall be reduced to 60 per cent of the estimated GDP by end June 2018. "However, total public debt to GDP ratio reached 72.1 per cent while total debt of the government to GDP ratio was 66.5 per cent. Total public debt and total debt of the government as percentage of GDP stood at 84.8 per cent and 76.6 per cent, respectively at end June 2019, thus, increasing further during the FY 2018-19," the finance ministry conceded.

Apart from fiscal deficit, it said, unprecedented revaluation loss on account of currency depreciation and build-up of liquidity buffer contributed significantly towards the increase in debt to GDP ratio during FY 2018-19. The ministry also put on record that total debt and liabilities increased by 86.3 per cent of the GDP at the end of FY18 to 94.3 per cent of GDP at the end of September 2019.

It said the government's domestic debt increased by Rs 6.234 trillion or 38 per cent in 15 months (end-June 2018 to end-September 2019). It said the government domestic debt that stood at Rs 16.416 trillion at end-June 2018 increased to Rs 20.73 trillion by end-June 2019 and reached Rs 22.65 trillion at end-September 2019.

The government's external debt during the 15-month period also increased by 36 per cent or Rs 2.8 trillion to Rs 10.598 trillion from Rs 7.796 trillion. External liabilities on the other hand increased by 160 per cent to Rs 1.6 trillion by end of September 2019 from Rs 622 billion in June 2018, according to Dawn.

The Pakistan government has been implementing austerity measures to improve the country's finances. In July last year, Pakistan registered a currency reserve of less than USD 8 billion -- enough to cover only 1.7 months of imports. In August 2018, Pakistan approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package after the Khan government took over.

The IMF formally approved the USD 6 billion loan to Pakistan in July 2019, citing "significant" economic challenges. Pakistan has so far received billions in financial aid packages from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the current fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US advises citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan, issues highest level travel alert

Advising its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan due to terrorism, the US on Friday issued the highest level travel alert for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the Line of Control. The Level 4 of US travel ...

Invoice financing by NBFCs to help MSMEs greatly

The budget proposal to allow invoice financing by NBFCs will help the the micro, small and medium sector greatly, an industry body said on Saturday. The invoice financing by the NBFCs will help greatlythe MSME sector, but it should be appli...

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to China, HK, Taiwan over virus

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with effect from Saturday, over the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the company said. The carrier had said late on Friday it would suspend flights to China from Thursd...

To shoo away monkeys, villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur dress up as bears

Locals in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district have devised a novel way to drive away monkeys, with some of them dressing up as bears. The problem of monkeys at Sikandarpur Afghan village under Jalalabad tehsil became so rampan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020