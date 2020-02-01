Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget 2020: Sensex plummets 988 pts; Nifty below 11,700

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:58 IST
Budget 2020: Sensex plummets 988 pts; Nifty below 11,700

The BSE Sensex plummeted 988 points on Saturday to close below the key 40,000-mark, led by an intense broad-based selloff after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to market expectations. Experts said the Budget has been below par considering investors had extremely high expectations from the government to revive the economy.

Nosediving nearly 1,275 points from the day's high, the 30-share index ended 987.96 points or 2.43 per cent lower at 39,735.53. It hit an intra-day low of 39,631.24 and a high of 40,905.78. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 300.25 points or 2.51 per cent to 11,661.85, sinking below the 2019 Budget day level of 11,811.15.

ITC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking 6.97 per cent, followed by L&T, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, TCS rallied 4.13 per cent, followed by HUL, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to remove dividend distribution tax on companies, effectively shifting the tax burden to recipients at the applicable rate. She pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent in the current fiscal, compared to the earlier target of 3.3 per cent of GDP.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors, adding that the Centre plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent. According to Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director - Emkay Global Financial Services, investors are disappointed with no relief on long term capital gains (LTCG) tax and lack of big bang sectoral stimulus.

"The removal of Dividend Distribution Tax seen as a continuation of earlier step of reducing corporate tax is well appreciated and sends the right signals to local and global investors," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

London-Paris train delays? Not Brexit, but track problems

Passengers on the first trains between London and Paris after Britain left the European Union faced lengthy delays on Saturday - though overrunning engineering work and track problems, not Brexit, were to blame. Eurostars website showed som...

Delhi court asks Subramanian Swamy to bring documents relating to National Herald case

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chi...

Owaisi condemns arrest of school headmistress, student's

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the arrest of a school headmistress and a students mother in Karnataka for alleged involvementin staging a drama at the institution, portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor ligh...

Union budget offers new services without addnl taxes, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday hailed the Union Budget for offering many new services and amenities without proposing additional taxes on the people. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020