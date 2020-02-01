Nigerian Stock Exchange’s report shows turnover 1.561bn shares worth $85.5mn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has recently revealed a report that states that the investors traded this week a total turnover of 1.561 billion shares worth N26.073 billion (around USD 85.485 million) on the floor of the exchange.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange released the weekly report on Friday, January 31 in Lagos. The figures were in contrast to a total of 1.237 billion shares valued at N22.762 billion that exchanged hands last week in 21,156 deals.

The report released on Friday by the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.154 billion shares valued at N13.650 billion traded in 11,306 deals thus contributing 73.93 percent and 52.35 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods followed with 137.115 million shares worth N3.177 billion in 2,908 deals. The third place was ICT industry, with a turnover of 94.464 million shares worth N6.554 billion in 894 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 604.668 million shares worth N9.370 billion in 4,069 deals, contributing 38.74 percent and 35.94 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. A total of 29,514 units valued at N7.781 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 141 units valued at N520, 511.70 transacted last week in 6 deals.

