Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt revokes antidumping duty on chemical used in textile industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:47 IST
Govt revokes antidumping duty on chemical used in textile industry

The government on Saturday revoked the antidumping duty on import of a chemical used in textile industry from seven countries, including South Korea and Thailand. According to a memorandum of the Budget, antidumping duty on import of Purified Terephthalic Acid originating in or exported from South Korea, Thailand, China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan has been revoked.

In July last year, the finance ministry had imposed antidumping duty of up to USD 78.28 per tonne on the chemical from South Korea and Thailand. In July 2016, the ministry slapped the duty of up to USD 168.76 per tonne on the chemical from China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Hailing the move, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said abolishing the duty will give the much needed boost to the entire textile and apparel value chain. He also said the new NIRVIK scheme for higher export credit disbursements with greater coverage was announced at a time when there are increased uncertainties in the global market.

"The council is keenly looking forward to an effective substitution of MEIS (merchandise exports from India scheme) that has been withdrawn for the sector," Sakthivel said. Further, the Budget memorandum said changes are being made in the rules to strengthen the anti-circumvention measures by making them more comprehensive and wider in scope to take care of al types of circumventions of antidumping duty in line with best global practices.

"A provision is being incorporated in the countervailing duty rules to enable investigation into case of circumvention of countervailing duty for enabling imposition of such duty," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...

Telecom industry rues absence of relief on levies, taxes for stressed sector

The telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any relief in levies and taxes for the severely-distressed sector saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues, and rued that it did not re...

UPDATE 4-India steps up farm support, offers tax cuts to revive faltering growth

India sought to boost growth in a federal budget on Saturday that raised spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes, but the measures fell short of market expectations and battered stocks. Prime Minister Narendra M...

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan-communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020