Budget people-friendly: Assam CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday welcomed the Budget and termed it "pro-people" since it structured on the overall theme of 'Ease of Living'. In a statement, Sonowal said the budget would fulfil the aims and aspirations of all sections.

He said it will help Assam and other northeastern states to climb the ladder of "optimum growth" as 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan' will help farmers in seamless supply of their produce and sell them in international markets in the wake of the government's 'Act East Policy'. Sonowal said farmers of Assam have a "dignified position" in the national agricultural landscape and added that the provision of 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan' are tantamount to acknowledging skills of state's farmers.

"This budget provision would strengthen the agro-economy of the state," he said. He hailed the budgetary provision to select Sivasagar among the five archaeological sites in the country to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums.

Sonowal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget.

