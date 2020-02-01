Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. pressure on Iran to continue despite lifting sanctions on China's COSCO unit, official says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 20:48 IST
U.S. pressure on Iran to continue despite lifting sanctions on China's COSCO unit, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A decision by the United States to lift sanctions on one of two units of the Chinese tanker company COSCO was not a sign that the Trump administration was letting up on its "maximum pressure" against Iran, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday. The lifting of sanctions on Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department partially reversed its punishment on the company for transporting Iranian oil after China complained about the measure in trade talks with Washington.

The Treasury said it deleted COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co from its sanctions list but continues to blacklist a second unit - COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co Ltd. "This administrative de-listing should not be misinterpreted as a change in policy," a senior administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"Our maximum pressure campaign continues as before; we will sanction any sanctionable activity." China is the world's only major importer of Iranian oil despite sanctions President Donald Trump unilaterally reimposed on Tehran's petroleum exports in 2018 after withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Trump hopes the sanctions will limit Tehran's ballistic missile program and influence across the Middle East. Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM Khattar hails budget, says MSMEs will help improve lives

Hailing the Union Budget as a visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the special focus on farming, MSMEs and social welfare sectors would help to improve the lives of the ...

BJP to launch mega mass contact programme in Delhi on Sunday

One lakh workers of the BJP will launch a mega mass contact programme at all the 13,570 polling booths across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi ahead of the February 8 polls, the partys Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday. ...

Union Budget all about 'platitudes and slogans': Left parties

Left parties on Saturday said the Union Budget was all about platitudes and slogans and exposed how the government is abdicating all its responsibilities by privatising public assets. Slamming the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Min...

CTT on commodity indices and options in goods proposed

A commodity transaction tax CTT will be imposed on trading on commodity indices as well as options in goods with effect from April 1, 2020, according to Budget documents. Recently, the NCDEX and the MCX launched commodity indices but tradin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020