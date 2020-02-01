Left Menu
Development News Edition

Startups hail Budget for relaxing ESOPs norm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 21:43 IST
Startups hail Budget for relaxing ESOPs norm

Startups on Saturday welcomed the Budget proposal of relaxing ESOPs taxation, but said linking it to Section 80-IAC will limit its impact to a small section of startups. "The relaxation for ESOP taxation was welcome but linking it to Sec 80-IAC makes it meaningless as it impacts only a 100 odd startups. We had requested for this to apply to all DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) registered startups. I do hope they correct that urgently," Indian Angel Network Chairman Saurabh Srivastava said in a statement.

During her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed easing of tax payments for startups - a decision which has been hailed by budding entrepreneurs. "In order to give a boost to startup ecosystem, I propose to ease the burden of taxation on the employees by deferring the tax payment by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell, whichever is earliest," she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Employee stock option plan (ESOP) is a significant component of compensation for these employees, she said. Currently, it is taxable. "This leads to cash flow problem for the employees who do not sell their shares immediately and continue to hold the same for long term," she said.

During their formative years, startups generally use ESOPs to attract and retain highly talented employees, she added. Orios Venture Partners' Rehan Yar Khan said it is good that entry level capital gains had been differed to five year, exit or sale, whichever sooner. "Not Good: Yet need to pay entry level capital gains in 5 yrs if yet with company. The exemption only applies to Startups registered with IMB," he tweeted.

LocalCircles head Sachin Taparia tweeted: "This benefit seems to be extended to only startups incorporated after April 1, 2016. Needs to be extended to all startups that are eligible for #angeltax benefit. Also, need to make #esop taxable at sale without the 2 other conditions of 5 years or employee exit".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Aligarh admin prevents people from taking out anti-CAA march

The district administration on Friday thwarted an attempt of a group of people from taking out an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march here. The protesters, led by Aligarh mayor Mohammad Furqan, tried to take out a procession from Shamshad ...

National Logistics Policy will be released soon

A National Logistics Policy will be released soon and it will clarify the roles of the Union Government, State Governments and key regulators said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday in her budget speech. The policy will cr...

Section of JU students take out march to protest against firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The SFI unit of Jadavpur University took out a rally here on Saturday evening in protest against back-to-back firing incidents targeting anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia and Shaheen Bagh in the national capital. Nearly 100 students went ...

UPDATE 2-Jihadist car bombs attack Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-government forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar al-As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020