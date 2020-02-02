Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon, Flipkart to approach govt for clarification on Budget proposal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:14 IST
Amazon, Flipkart to approach govt for clarification on Budget proposal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India and Flipkart are studying the Budget proposal on levy of one percent TDS, and will reach out to the government for clarifications. "We are studying the details, and will reach out to the government for clarifications. We hope the tax regime is simple and uniform so that millions of small and medium businesses can go online, digitize their operations and continue to contribute to growing the economy," an Amazon India spokesperson said in response to an e-mailed query.

Flipkart also said it was going through the proposal. "We are studying the details, particularly how it impacts the MSMEs and Sellers on our marketplace platform. We will discuss further with our seller partners, and engage with government and other stakeholders in due course," Flipkart said in its response.

The government on Saturday proposed a new levy of 1 percent TDS (tax deducted at source) on e-commerce transactions, a move that could increase burden on sellers on such platforms. "In order to widen and deepen the tax net by bringing participants of e-commerce (sellers) within tax net, it is proposed to insert a new section 194-O in the Act so as to provide for a new levy of TDS at the rate of one percent," according to Budget 2020-21 documents.

The amendments will take effect from April 1, 2020. The documents said the e-commerce operator -- an entity owning, operating or managing the digital platform -- will have to deduct 1 percent TDS on the gross amount of sales or service or both. This provision will not apply in cases where the seller's gross amount of sales during the previous year through e-commerce operator is less than Rs 5 lakh and the seller has furnished his PAN or Aadhaar number.

An industry expert said the move will reduce cash flow for sellers as cash will be stuck with government in refund system. Given that many sellers are micro, small and medium enterprises, it would add pressure on them. BookMyShow Head (Finance) Mitesh Shah said compliance on e-commerce has been increased by mandating them to deduct a TDS of 1 percent on all goods and services sold on e-commerce platforms.

"This would be in addition to TCS (tax collected at source) under GST (goods and services tax) and this amendment might further increase the cost of compliance for e-commerce companies," he added. A senior industry executive, who did not wish to be named, said levying the one per cent TDS on 'sales proceeds net of commission, shipping fees, listing fees etc' would have been more beneficial than the current proposal of the levy being imposed on gross sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

T20 finish for Diksha, Madan settles for 32nd place at Ballarat Icons in Australia

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan, both shot three-over 74 each to finish T-20 and T-32 respectively at the 2020 Ballarat Icons Pro-am at Ballarat Golf Club here today. Diksa 71-74 finished the 36-hole Pro-AM event at one-over 145, while Madan 7...

Spray planes combat the huge locust outbreak in East Africa

Nasuulu Conservancy Kenya, Feb 2 AP As locusts by the billions yes, billions descend on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only ef...

I'm trying to find my space: Sooraj Barjataya on making new-age family dramas

Director Sooraj Barjataya is known for his affinity towards family dramas, but the filmmaker says he finds it challenging to enlighten the youth about Indian traditions and values. The director made his debut with Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 and w...

Shaheen Bagh protest: Locals stage demonstration against closure of Kalindi Kunj road

A group of locals on Sunday staged a demonstration near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhis Shaheen Bagh, demanding the removal of barricades from the road connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj. The protesters demanded that the people, who hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020