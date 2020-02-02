Left Menu
Hyundai to unveil all new Creta, Tuscon at Auto Expo

  Updated: 02-02-2020 14:26 IST
  Created: 02-02-2020 14:24 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Hyundai Motor India plans to showcase a range of products and future technologies, including the all-new Creta and updated version of Tuscon, at the upcoming Auto Expo. The 2020 Tuscon will be unveiled on February 5, while the new generation Creta will debut a day later on February 6, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company will showcase 13 exciting cars and future-ready technologies and concepts under the theme 'Freedom in Future Mobility', it said. "Hyundai as a customer-centric organization will showcase the technology prowess...and unveil the upcoming trendsetter SUV's for the Indian market," HMIL MD and CEO S S Kim said.

The company has also plans to showcase Kona Electric along with NEXO FCEV at the biennial event, which will be held from February 5 to February 12 at Greater Noida.

