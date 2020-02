BRIEF-Fitch Affirms Japan At 'A'; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings: * FITCH AFFIRMS JAPAN AT 'A'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS JAPAN'S BROAD POLICY CONTINUITY IN COMING YEAR * FITCH, ON JAPAN, SAYS IN ADDITION TO LOW-INTEREST RATES, POSITIVE NOMINAL GDP GROWTH HAS KEPT TRAJECTORY OF JAPAN'S PUBLIC DEBT IN CHECK

* FITCH, ON JAPAN, SAYS DOWNSIDE RISKS HAVE EMERGED FROM SPREAD OF WUHAN CORONAVIRUS * FITCH SAYS EXPECT JAPAN'S INFLATION TO REMAIN MUTED IN 2020 AFTER PICKING UP SLIGHTLY TO 0.8% IN DECEMBER 2019

* FITCH SAYS PROJECTS JAPAN'S 2020 FISCAL DEFICIT FOR GENERAL GOVERNMENT AT 3.1% OF GDP, UNCHANGED FROM OUR ESTIMATE OF OUTTURN IN 2019 * FITCH ON JAPAN SAYS DO NOT EXPECT CHANGES IN BOJ'S POLICY SETTINGS UNDER ITS YIELD-CURVE CONTROL FRAMEWORK Source text for Eikon:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

