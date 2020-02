BRIEF-GSK Announces Collaboration With CEPI To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS (CEPI) TO DEVELOP CORONAVIRUS VACCINE​

* GSK SAYS WILL MAKE ITS 'ADJUVANT PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY' AVAILABLE IN AGREEMENT WITH CEPI TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINES Source: http://bit.ly/2GQ5ERk Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.