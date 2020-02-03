Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passengers from Singapore, Thailand also being screened for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 11:04 IST
Passengers from Singapore, Thailand also being screened for

Air passengers arriving in Mumbai from Singapore and Thailand are also being screened now, besides China, for the coronavirus infection, a Maharashtra government official said on Monday. The state government has also decided to provide a team of 25 health officials to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to assist its personnel in screening passengers arriving at the Mumbai international airport from Monday.

"Passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong are being screened since January 18. From Saturday, we have also added two more locations - Singapore and Thailand - to be watched out for the coronavirus infection," the official said. So far, AAI's health officials have been carrying out screening of passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for the coronavirus infection.

As more number of passengers arriving from various countries now need to be screened, more staff is required for the speedy scanning, the official said. "The AAI also requested the state government to provide more staff for screening passengers. The government has issued an order and health officials from neighbouring Thane district will be deployed at the Mumbai international airport for the screening purpose, starting today," she said.

Till Sunday, a total of 6,432 people were screened at the Mumbai international airport after arrival from China. So far, no confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in the state, an official earlier said.

The outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus was first reported in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including two positive cases in India, both in the southern state of Kerala. The central government on Sunday issued a new travel advisory asking people to refrain from travelling to China in view of coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province, and said travellers on return from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

In its advisory, the Health Ministry also said anyone with travel history of China since January 15 could be quarantined. The decision of issuing a new travel advisory was taken at a high-level review meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary on the preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus which has now spread to 25 countries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

India reports third positive case of novel coronavirus from Kerala: Health Min

India reported a third case of novel coronavirus on Monday with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection, the Health Ministry said. The patient has tested positive for novel coronaviru...

RS again adjourned till 2 pm amid protests against CAA,NPR

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the second time till 2 pm afterunrelenting opposition members sought a debate on the issue of NPR and the amended citizenship law.As soon as the Upper House reassembled at noon, members o...

Third coronavirus case reported from India

Third coronavirus case reported from India Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 PTI In the third novelcoronavirus case reported in India, another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday tested positivefor the infection, Health Mi...

NCC bags orders worth Rs 530 cr in January

Infrastructure firm NCC Ltd on Monday said it bagged three orders worth Rs 530 crore from Central and State government agencies in January. NCC has received three new orders totaling to Rs 530 crore in the month of January, 2020, the compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020