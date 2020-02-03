Left Menu
Barnier and Johnson clash over post-Brexit ties

  Brussels
  Updated: 03-02-2020 16:06 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 15:54 IST
The EU and Britain open hostilities in Brexit's next bruising chapter on Monday, laying down red lines for a post-divorce future following the UK's dramatic exit from the bloc. Europe's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will formally announce his ideas for new ties in Brussels, with trade the most pressing issue, while Johnson will firmly make his case in a speech in London.

According to the prime minister's office, Johnson will come out swinging against the EU, saying that Britain has no more reason to meet EU standards than the EU has to meet British ones. "There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar," Johnson will say, according to Downing Street.

"The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas -- better, in many respects, than those of the EU -- without the compulsion of a treaty and it is vital to stress this now." There will be just 11 months to reconcile the colliding visions of EU-UK relations with Johnson flatly refusing to extend the negotiating period beyond the end of this year.

Until then, Britain has agreed to abide by the rules of EU membership, but failing a deal, the two sides would resort to the most basic of relationships with border checks and high tariffs causing big shocks to the cross-channel economy. Johnson, a polarising figure accused of glossing over the complexity of leaving the EU, is in a rush to seal an agreement and deliver the "independence" promised by Brexiteers, following Britain's exit on January 31.

This would also open the way for Britain to seal more ambitious trade deals across the globe, most notably with the United States. Brussels has repeatedly warned Britain that the depth of future trade ties will depend on how closely London adheres to EU standards -- what is known as maintaining the level playing field.

