Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Watchdog throws lifeline to Britons drowning in debt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Watchdog throws lifeline to Britons drowning in debt
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British lenders will only be able to suspend credit cards if they can prove they have exhausted other options to help customers stuck in debt, Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday. Under rules introduced in March 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) forced credit card companies to help persistently indebted customers repay what they owe and save up to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) annually through lower interest charges.

The banks and other lenders had to identify and write to customers in difficulty. If the debt continued for 36 months, they had to act and ultimately could suspend credit cards, with the first batch of suspensions possible this month. The FCA said it was concerned some firms were planning a blanket suspension of cards for all customers in the persistent debt category. That could drive them to desperate measures, such as resorting to loan sharks.

"When they (firms) choose to suspend or cancel a customer's access to credit, they must serve customers with a notice giving reasons for this, and those reasons must be objectively justified," the FCA said in a letter on Monday to credit card firms. "Where we identify poor practice, we will take swift action to ensure customers are being treated fairly and our rules are being followed."

Customers may not be aware they could be entitled to measures such as reduction, waiving or cancellation of interest and charges. Persistent debt is defined as paying more in interest, fees, and charges over 18 months than the principal on the card.

The rules target some 1.6 million customers who are making minimum payments and urge them to follow a repayment plan for 3-4 years. They are a small portion of Britain's 30 million credit card-holders. StepChange, a charity that helps people in debt, said between one and two million people will shortly receive letters about their debt under the FCA deadline.

"The FCA is unequivocal that firms should not cancel people's cards wholesale," said Peter Tutton, head of policy at StepChange. He welcomed the FCA's telling firms to include in their letters a reminder that options are available if people cannot afford suggested payments. Rachel Springall, an analyst at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said the FCA could have thrown struggling borrowers a lifeline.

"There may well be borrowers out there who are keeping up with the minimum repayments but are unable to pay more each month, and these borrowers need support," she said. But she said there was a risk credit card firms could reduce the range of deals on offer if they lose income from interest fees.

UK Finance, which represents banks, said it was important customers do not ignore letters from their card provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK will not insist EU meets its standards

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON FREE TRADE It has been free trade that has done more than a...

Dehradun Smart City Limited and Indus Towers Collaborate to Boost NextGen Telecom Infrastructure in Dehradun

DEHRADUN, India, Feb. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- With a common aim of giving a boost to telecom infrastructure and improving quality of lives, Dehradun Smart Cities Limited DSCL and Indus Towers, one of the worlds largest telecom tower companie...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of virus

Hong Kongs leader announced the closure of four more border crossings with mainland China on Monday, leaving just three checkpoints open, but stopped short of demands for the entire border to be closed to curb the spread of the new coronavi...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Indian nationals were among the over 1,400 fighters of a blacklisted faction of the Islamic State terror group who surrendered to Afghan authorities last year, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh FGN39 NEPAL-CHINA-VIRUS 180 Nepalis i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020