Huawei Band 4 tops category of best selling bands on Flipkart.in days after its launch

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, today announced that its newly launched Huawei Band 4 has topped the bestselling list in the fitness tracker category of e-commerce portal, Flipkart.in.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:22 IST
Huawei. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, today announced that its newly launched Huawei Band 4 has topped the bestselling list in the fitness tracker category of e-commerce portal, Flipkart.in. The Huawei Band 4 features a built-in USB plug that helps to charge the device without requiring a specific cable or charger. The fitness tracker promises up to 9 days of power on a single charge.

Unlike other fitness bands available in the market, the band 4 has a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector can identify six most common sleep-related issues, providing over 200 potential solutions and suggestions, to help you sleep better. The new Huawei Band 4 has been one of the most searched and shopped products on Flipkart, since its launch.

"Increasing awareness and focus around personal fitness has made the wearable category more relevant and popular among fitness enthusiasts in India. Underlining our emphasis on bringing in groundbreaking customer-centric technology and innovation, innately driven by our deep understanding of consumers' needs, the Band 4 beautifully combines ace performance, unmatched style and easy to use features. The Band 4 is your perfect companion if you want to achieve your fitness goals," said a Huawei spokesperson, while commenting on the announcement. The Huawei Band 4 comes with nine exercise modes: Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine and Indoor walk.

It has a large colour touch screen and; glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. At the bottom, there is a small oblong button that resembles a navigation button from EMUI. The Huawei Band 4's eight built-in colourful and customizable watch faces make it a unique choice for the consumers. The bracelet is protected from moisture, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Therefore, you don't need to worry about simple everyday tasks such as washing your hands or taking a shower, without having to remove the bracelet from your wrist.

"Huawei has been one of our trusted partners since long and has a legacy of consistently bringing in best-in-class products for customers. We are elated to witness such overwhelming response for the band on our platform," said a spokesperson from Flipkart India, while commenting on the development. Priced at Rs 1999, the Huawei Band 4 is available in an attractive Graphite Black colour.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

