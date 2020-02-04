Singapore Airshow to go ahead despite virus worries

The Singapore Airshow, Asia's biggest gathering of aerospace and defence industry executives, will go ahead as planned but a meeting of international aviation officials has been cancelled, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

There had been concerns over the staging of the event, scheduled to run over Feb. 11-16, after a virus outbreak in China prompted measures by several nations, including the wealthy city-state, to rein in the spread of infections.

