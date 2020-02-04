Left Menu
Facilities Show India set to Debut in November 2020

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B event organizer is all set to bring in the UK originated 'Facilities Show' to India in the month of November 2020, for the facilities management industry. The 1st edition of the 'Facilities Show India' will act as a global hub for facilities and field service management professionals while introducing thousands of visitors to innovations, solutions and ideas within the sector and connecting them with industry leaders.

Facilities Management (FM) refers to the use of third-party services providers to maintain a part or the entire building facility in a professional manner. FM is classified into two categories - Hard Facilities Management Services and Soft Facilities Management Services. Hard services are ones that relate to the physical fabric of the building and cannot be removed. They ensure the safety and welfare of employees such as; heating, lighting, plumbing, fire safety systems and building maintenance to name a few and are required by law. On the other hand, Soft services are ones that make the workplace more pleasant or secure to work in. Some of these may not be compulsory and can be added and removed as necessary such as waste management, catering, window cleaning, security and mail management.

The two-day Facilities Show India will bring together local and global manufacturers, suppliers, consultants, service providers and decision-makers from various facilities management verticals looking to market or procure latest products and services. It will facilitate career development, networking, and sourcing cost-effective solutions in sectors ranging from office design and maintenance to smart energy and lighting. With new technologies such as green energy management and smart buildings creating a wealth of opportunities, the show will give professionals access to education and thought leadership so they can engage with a constantly shifting landscape. The show is supported by Telangana Electronic Manufacturing Industries Association.

Speaking on the announcement of the 1st edition of Facilities Show India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa Markets in India said, "Organisations across the globe are constantly thriving to make the most of their assets, improve internal and external relations and redefine and refurbish their workspaces to be more productive and pleasing. Fundamentally, the Facilities Management industry is all about increasing the ROIs. In the current scenario, companies are not shying away from investing in the tools they need for a sustained growth. And it is recognized that those who continually choose to invest in it are the ones that will survive.The Indian Facility Management market accounts for 3.2% of the GDP of the country and is at present a 5 lakh Crore market which is expected to grow at a rate of 20-25% annually. With such a growing expanse, it makes perfect sense for us to put facilities management into the spotlight. Bringing the first edition of Facilities Show to the Indian subcontinent is just one of the many endeavors from Informa Markets in India to focus on the crucial importance of facilities management and to streamline business operations. I am sure this event will be able to bridge the needed knowledge gap and offer you many facets of facilities management that are waiting to be tapped upon."

A key highlight of the expo will be a two-day conference that will focus on the challenges faced by Facility Managers, Admin and Operations Managers, Purchase Managers, Facility Technical Heads on cost management, manpower management, integrated facility management, automation, security and new technologies/software. Some of the likely topics to be discussed at the two-day conference includes: 'What's making India a hot-spot for co-working growth?'; 'Upskilling the facilities management staff - Need of the hour'; 'The Future of Facilities is Digital - Are we ready to embrace the change?'; 'Smart building technology shaping the future of Real Estate'; 'Realigning workplace strategy for workplace wellbeing' to name a few.

At present, the organized FM services industry in India is valued at INR 50000 crore constituting 10% of the total world market. This is expected to grow to INR 1.25 Lakh crore by 2022. In India, FM services companies have only tapped 25% of the addressable market with 75% of this work still being undertaken in-house, a stark contrast to 49% at the global level.

Facilities Show in its 18 edition this year is annually held in London, UK. As the world's largest dedicated facilities management event, Facilities Show, London, UK welcomes over 12,000 global FM professionals to experience the latest technological solutions and hear from industry trailblazers - all under one roof, over three days.

