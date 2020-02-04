Left Menu
Recruiters indicate positive hiring outlook for H1 2020: Survey

  Updated: 04-02-2020
Employers in India are bullish about their hiring outlook for the first half of this year, with 55 percent of recruiters anticipating new jobs as well as replacement hiring to happen during the six-month period, a survey said on Tuesday. The bi-annual survey, 'Naukri Hiring Outlook January–June 2020', that saw participation from over 2,400 recruiters across the country, projected an overall positive outlook.

Around 55 percent recruiters anticipate new jobs as well as replacement hiring to happen in the first half of the year while 26 percent predict only new jobs and 13 percent expect to do replacement hiring only, the survey noted. Of those surveyed, 3 percent indicated a scenario of "no hiring" at all while only 1 percent of the total recruiters anticipated layoffs.

"Analytics emerges as one of the functional areas where 14 percent recruiters indicate hiring apart from popular roles in IT, Sales and Marketing and Operations," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said. Most of the hiring will be under five years of experience, as 62 percent of recruiters will be hiring in the band of 3-5 years, while 51 percent in the 1-3 years band, the survey said.

Around 30 percent of recruiters indicated that hiring will happen for the experience band of 8-12 years, while 18 percent said they will be recruiting for experience levels of over 12 years. On attrition, the survey said, 40 percent of recruiters expect attrition to stay over 10 percent, while 26 percent recruiters indicate that it should stay under 5 percent. Further, highest attrition is expected in the 1-3 years experience band at 46 percent.

According to the Naukri Hiring Outlook 2020, 32 percent of companies indicated an increment between 5-10 percent, and 7 percent recruiters suggested an increment of under 5 percent, while 28 percent companies will stick to an average increment of 15 to 30 percent. The survey further noted that 40 percent of recruiters expect talent crunch to stay high. This is highest at the band of 3-5 years experience at 47 percent followed by 39 percent in the 1-3 years band and 32 percent in the 5-8 years experience band.

Naukri Hiring Outlook is a bi-annual survey conducted amongst recruiters and recruitment consultants aimed at gauging hiring trends across companies and industries. More than 2,400 recruiters and consultants representing more than 15 major industries participated in this edition of the survey.

