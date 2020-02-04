HYCM to provide in-depth look at markets in Dubai forex seminar

HYCM (HYCM.com), an established global forex broker, will provide an in-depth look at the markets for the upcoming year in an advanced forex seminar on How to Become a Pro Trader: All You Need to Know for 2020. The seminar will be held on February 21st at Duke's The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Dubai.

Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM and the host of the seminar commented:

"During the seminar, we will be looking at some of the key themes expected for 2020. The year has started off looking set to provide good buying opportunities in commodity and in emerging markets, as the US and China look to de-escalate their trade war, which went on throughout 2019. However, this outlook has been hit by a series of unexpected events: the US-Iran crisis in early January, Donald Trump's possible impeachment, and the outbreak of the coronavirus, which really picked up strength towards the end of January. We will also look at the possible impact of Brexit negotiations on the GBP, the oil and gold markets, as well as on how to read the Central Bank minutes."

The seminar participants will learn how to read key market events, recognize when a market mood is changing, and react to different market conditions. They will be shown how to use professional trading tools to identify which trades to take. They will also learn the fundamental drivers of the FX market, as well as see the impact of the bond, equity and commodity markets on major currencies.

(With Inputs from APO)

