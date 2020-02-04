Left Menu
Development News Edition

HYCM to provide in-depth look at markets in Dubai forex seminar

The seminar will be held on February 21st at Duke's The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Dubai.

HYCM to provide in-depth look at markets in Dubai forex seminar
The seminar will be held on February 21st at Duke's The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Dubai. Image Credit: Wikimedia

HYCM (HYCM.com), an established global forex broker, will provide an in-depth look at the markets for the upcoming year in an advanced forex seminar on How to Become a Pro Trader: All You Need to Know for 2020. The seminar will be held on February 21st at Duke's The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Dubai.

Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM and the host of the seminar commented:

"During the seminar, we will be looking at some of the key themes expected for 2020. The year has started off looking set to provide good buying opportunities in commodity and in emerging markets, as the US and China look to de-escalate their trade war, which went on throughout 2019. However, this outlook has been hit by a series of unexpected events: the US-Iran crisis in early January, Donald Trump's possible impeachment, and the outbreak of the coronavirus, which really picked up strength towards the end of January. We will also look at the possible impact of Brexit negotiations on the GBP, the oil and gold markets, as well as on how to read the Central Bank minutes."

The seminar participants will learn how to read key market events, recognize when a market mood is changing, and react to different market conditions. They will be shown how to use professional trading tools to identify which trades to take. They will also learn the fundamental drivers of the FX market, as well as see the impact of the bond, equity and commodity markets on major currencies.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the discriminatory recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI a...

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.In October...

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

A South Korean court ordered a local promoter Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldos no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year. The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at th...

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.The coronavirus has killed more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020