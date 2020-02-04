SEG Automotive Expands its Electrification Product Portfolio to e-motors for e-autos and Electric Two-wheelers

• SEG Automotive to introduce two new electrification products at Auto Expo Component 2020

• Best in class efficiency and reliability support fast shift towards eco-friendly mobility • Electrification 'Made in India': Technology developed in India meeting requirements of tough road conditions in the Indian market

The transition towards eco-friendly mobility is a global challenge, which hinges on many issues - from battery price, production and capacity to green power production and a sufficient charging infrastructure. Compared to passenger cars, electrifying 2- and 3-wheelers has a much lower barrier of entry. It provides a quick solution to reducing urban pollution and CO2- emissions, particularly in India. At Auto Expo Component 2020, SEG Automotive will introduce two new products for this fast growing segment: An 8 kW e-motor for e-autos and a 5 kW e-motor for 2-wheelers. Both will feature best in class efficiency and reliability and promote a faster shift towards eco-friendly mobility.

"In India a large proportion of individual mobility is accounted for by 2- or 3-wheelers (motorcycles, autos and rickshaws) - as an example, Bangalore alone has more than 5 million 2-wheelers on the road. Unlike electric passenger cars, which are currently not ideal in this market due to a high total cost of ownership and a lack of charging infrastructure, light electric vehicles make sense for society and the individual consumer on an immediate basis: They have a direct impact on reducing urban pollution and CO2 emissions. They do not depend on a charging infrastructure, as they can be charged at home during the night and a fully charged battery is usually enough for daily driving needs. Finally, they are highly competitive in terms of total cost of ownership due to much smaller batteries (3 to 5 kWh) as well as FAME II and state level incentives. SEG Automotive first entered this market with a highly efficient motor for e-rickshaws in 2019, which is now in series production with various customers. Now we will expand our product portfolio to cover the entire 2- and 3-wheeler segment. The new EM 1.8 for e-autos as well as the EM 1.5 for 2-wheelers have been developed specifically for the Indian market," states Mr. Anil Kumar M R, President & Managing Director, SEG Automotive India Private Limited.

EM 1.5

EM 1.8

Continuous power

3.3 KW

5.0 KW

Peak power

5.0 KW

8.0 KW

• Local manufacturing - qualified for FAME II incentive • Local application engineering support

• Warranty and service support in Indian market

Efficient, reliable and safe driving experience for e-autos and electric 2-wheelers

For an e-motor to be a real alternative, it needs to be efficient and competitively priced yet reliable. SEG Automotive's new EM 1.8 with an 8kW power output for e-autos (L5) and EM 1.5 with a 5 kW power output for 2-wheelers bring all these factors to the table - and more. "The e-machines are best in class in regards to efficiency, thus increasing range and further reducing the total cost of ownership. Their high power density combines compact packaging with a great responsiveness. This fun driving experience is further enhanced by an advanced electromagnetic design, which prevents cogging torque. Both the EM 1.5 & EM 1.8 stand for safe, reliable mobility. Their drive control system ensures functional safety according to global standards, providing safe operation at all times. Specific protection features and increased robustness enable the e-machines to easily withstand the tough operating conditions on Indian roads. Series production for the EM 1.8 and EM 1.5 will start later this year in India for the domestic and overseas market, with a high level of local content," states Mr. Anil Kumar M R, President & Managing Director, SEG Automotive India Private Limited.

Already a success story 'Made in India': EM 1.2 for e-rickshaws

SEG Automotive first announced its entry into the 3-wheeler segment at SIAT Expo 2019 with an e- machine for e-rickshaws, which was co-developed between German and Indian engineering specifically for this market. The EM 1.2 with a 2 kW output is well received in the Indian market with high customer interest. Series production has already begun for various Indian customers.

Discover solutions at Auto Expo Component 2020

At the upcoming Auto Expo Component 2020, SEG Automotive will display its innovative offerings for light electric vehicles, in addition to its fuel efficiency improvement solutions for conventional ICEs. At the Auto Expo Component 2020, SEG Automotive is present in Hall 5GF.

