Fractal and ideaForge Announce Global Technology Partnership to Launch AI-powered Drones

  Updated: 04-02-2020 16:01 IST
A global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 100 companies, has announced a technology partnership with ideaForge- a global leader in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technology. Both organizations will join hands to provide Artificial Intelligence-based drone solutions useful for crowd monitoring, people & objects detection, object tracking and triggering alerts for actions. Fractal and ideaForge will showcase their solution at DEFEXPO 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5 - 9, 2020.

Fractal's image and video analytics solutions will analyze real-time video feed from ideaForge drones and generate insights in real-time, helping make tactical as well as strategic decisions. This capability can be deployed in multiple scenarios to detect, recognize and track objects & people. Some of the impactful use cases that will be possible to deploy at scale are anti-terror operations, border security, counterinsurgency, crowd monitoring, forest & wildlife conservation, and traffic management to name a few.

"We are thrilled to partner with ideaForge to provide AI-enabled drone solutions," said Sandeep Dutta, Chief Practice Officer - APAC at Fractal. "Drones are expanding the boundaries of what security, surveillance and enforcement teams can achieve and ideaForge is a market leader in drone technology. Fractal's Image and Video Analytics platform will bring deep learning Artificial Intelligence technology to analyze the drone feed and detect anomalies & threats in real-time without any human intervention and with greater efficiency and impact."

Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Mehta, CEO - ideaForge said, "Our drones provide critical on-ground situational awareness to our security forces that empower them to make informed decisions. Our high-resolution drone feed and Fractal's Image & video analytics solution to analyze the feed will be immensely useful in various surveillance scenarios, especially to defense and homeland security forces. We are delighted to be partnering with Fractal to offer AI-powered drone solutions -a first in real-time aerial surveillance. "

Fractal offers a wide range of image and video analytics solutions to clients using proprietary AI-enabled algorithms that can be rapidly deployed on edge or cloud platforms seamlessly. The platform provides various out-of-the-box algorithms for solving complex machine-vision problems and provides the ability to build highly customized solutions to fit client needs. Fractal's Image and Video Analytics solutions are being used by various Indian Defence organizations.

