Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lohia Group - Taking India to new frontiers of aerospace excellence

The Lohia Group, a recent entrant into the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) sector with focus on cutting edge composites technology, will be participating in DefExpo 2020, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8 at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:01 IST
Lohia Group - Taking India to new frontiers of aerospace excellence
Lohia Aerospace Systems. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Lohia Group, a recent entrant into the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) sector with focus on cutting edge composites technology, will be participating in DefExpo 2020, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8 at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur headquartered, Lohia Group acquired Israel based Light & Strong Ltd., Israel's largest private producer of aerospace focused carbon fibre composite components for Israel's Aerospace and Defence industry in February 2019.

In the process, it became the first Indian company to acquire and own an international composites company. With the idea of bringing in global standards aerospace technology to India, Lohia Aerospace Systems began construction of a truly world-class facility at our 100-acre industrial campus on the historic Grand Trunk road in Kanpur in July 2019. Under the UP Government's Aerospace manufacturing policy, Lohia Aerospace's greenfield factory covering an area of 75,000 square feet, in keeping with global aerospace standards over 70 per cent of the factory is air-conditioned, was constructed in six months.

We have started trial production at the plant from January 2020 and we are proud to be displaying our sample products at the DefExpo 2020. The commercial production from our Kanpur facility is expected to start in March. Our factory is now the largest unit of composites in northern India. Lohia Aerospace Systems have signed an offset based sourcing MOU with our first customer - an international aerospace contractor for the supply of civil aerospace components from our factory in Kanpur.

We are also in advanced discussions with other potential clients from Asia and Europe for supplying of aerospace composites from our facility in Kanpur. Under our "Skill India" initiative we have recruited 30 people from UP. and sent them for training at our Israeli facility for six months. After the conclusion of their factory training in Israel, they will return to work at our facility in Kanpur from March 2020 onwards.

We will be developing a training institute as part of our Kanpur facility where these Indian composite maestros will further impart skills to the youth of our state so that they are able to work in global aerospace facilities such as Lohia Aerospace or similar companies. We have also recruited Israeli composites experts who will work at our India facility for two years for executing the technology transfer from Israel to India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mushfiqur Rahim fit to play, confirms BCB's chief physician

Bangladesh Cricket Boards BCB chief physician Debashis Roy has declared Mushfiqur Rahim fit as the player passed the tests. Rahim was recovering from a hamstring injury and is available for the domestic Bangladesh Cricket League match that ...

Maha: Farmers protest at insurance office over unpaid claims

A group of over 100 farmers from across the state staged a protest outside the office of an insurance company in the western suburb of Andheri on Tuesday, demanding insurance for damaged crops. Farmers, under the banner of Prahar Janshakti...

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Partys chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an unmitigated disaster on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely. Hours after voters made ...

Coronavirus: Aerobridges to be used to screen passengers at 7 international airports

Aerobridges will be used at at dedicated gates of seven international airports Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus nCoV to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020