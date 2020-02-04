Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon Paint India inks MoU with Snapdeal for a range of car care products

Nippon Paint India has signed a long-term partnership with leading eCommerce portal Snapdeal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:10 IST
Nippon Paint India inks MoU with Snapdeal for a range of car care products
Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India - Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings and Vikas Kumar, Director - Business Team, Snapdeal unveiling the - Aerosol Pylac 1000 Rainbow Series. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India has signed a long-term partnership with leading eCommerce portal Snapdeal. Under the agreement, Nippon Paint India's complete range of aerosol spray paint: Pylac 1000 Rainbow series will be available on Snapdeal at a special price for immediate purchase.

The Pylac 1000 Rainbow series is an easy-to-use, fast-drying product that can be used on multiple surfaces like wood, plastic or metal. It is available in a 32 shade range, all offering excellent coverage. The Pylac 1000 range will be available at an 'exclusive-on-Snapdeal' price of Rs 199. Nippon Paint India has been selling this product since 2015 through online and offline channels. Nippon Paint India also offers primers, sealers and fillers which fall under its low-VOC range.

"We are excited to be one step closer to our consumers through this arrangement with Snapdeal. Car users and enthusiasts can now enjoy easy availability and quick delivery of our Pylac products. We are hoping to capture a substantial chunk of the fast-growing organized car care solutions market through the convenience of e-commerce portals," said Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India - Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings, while un-boxing the Sparkle and Pylac range. "Car Care and automotive paint products have a sizeable market on our platform. We are happy to partner with Nippon Paint India to reach out to more auto enthusiasts with their Spray paint range," added Vikas Kumar, Director - Business Team, Snapdeal, while talking on the partnership.

Nippon Paint India is a leading producer of high-quality paints and coatings for automotive refinish, Industrial and the decorative sector. Nippon Paint India is part of the NIPSEA Group which, together with Nippon Paint of Japan, forms the largest coatings group in Asia Pacific and the fourth largest in the world in terms of revenue.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 6,900 cases of online banking frauds registered in 2017-18: Govt

Nearly 6,900 cases of online banking frauds were registered in the country in 2017-18, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said with the rapid increase in use of cyber space, the number of ...

Bharti Airtel posts Q3 FY20 loss at Rs 1,035 crore, against net profit of Rs 86 crore a year ago.

Bharti Airtel posts Q3 FY20 loss at Rs 1,035 crore, against net profit of Rs 86 crore a year ago....

The maiden edition of Right to Protein recently concluded in Mumbai

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 4 ANINewsVoir With an objective to generate awareness on protein consumption and other vital aspects of proteins, a seminar on Right to Protein was hosted at The Club Mumbai in Mumbai. Considering the lack of a...

Mushfiqur Rahim fit to play, confirms BCB's chief physician

Bangladesh Cricket Boards BCB chief physician Debashis Roy has declared Mushfiqur Rahim fit as the player passed the tests. Rahim was recovering from a hamstring injury and is available for the domestic Bangladesh Cricket League match that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020