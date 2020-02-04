Left Menu
IndiGo suspends flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, China

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the number of passengers traveling to China from the city dwindling following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country and the WHO guideline to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a low-cost carrier is all set to suspend its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, officials said on Tuesday. Another airline based in China that operates flights between Kolkata and Kunming has adopted a wait and watch policy.

Union health ministry advisories have asked people to refrain from traveling to China and said that travelers who return from that country could be quarantined. According to officials at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport here low-cost carrier, IndiGo has decided to suspend its daily Kolkata-Guangzhou flight from February 6.

"In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020, to February 25, 2020, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26," the airline said in a statement. "These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunded the full amount to the impacted passengers," the IndiGo statement said.

China Eastern Airlines has adopted a wait and watch policy, sources at the Kolkata airport said. The airlines have not made any announcement regarding suspension of its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China and are operating them whenever there is a requirement, the sources said.

The airlines are canceling its flights when there are no passengers, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official at the airport said. The two airlines offer about 340 seats daily between Kolkata and the two Chinese cities.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from Guangzhou and Kunming in China and other destinations such as Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong are being screened at the NSCBI airport. The airport is on health alert and doctors at the airport are carrying out thermal screening of passengers, NSCBI airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee told PTI.

The passengers are being screened before they are proceeding towards the immigration counters, he said. "We have screened more than 10,000 passengers (arrival) since January 17 and so far no passenger has tested positive," Bhattacharjee said.

The Eastern India Chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Anil Punjabi, said the airlines are either canceling or suspending their flights to and fro China since passengers who are booked on various flights are not turning up. Travel agents are assisting all passengers in canceling tickets to China, he said adding most Indians in that country have returned to their homes after the evcuation by Air India's evacuation.

