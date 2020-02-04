US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps 1% at open as China stimulus calms investor nerves
Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1% at the open on Tuesday, marking the second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sell off last week, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor's nerves.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.93 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 28,696.74.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.69 points, or 0.98%, at 3,280.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 124.99 points, or 1.35%, to 9,398.39 at the opening bell.
