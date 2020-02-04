Coronavirus: Appliance makers may discuss impact on industry

Appliance and consumer electronic makers, which source components for their products mainly from China, may discuss possible impact of coronavirus outbreak on the industry. Several makers have also issued travel advisories to their respective sourcing teams, which travel for component sourcing to avoid China due to coronavirus, which has now spread to two dozen countries.

"We are having an industry meeting on February 6 and we may discuss this and take it forward," said Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Kamal Nandi. Nandi, who is also Godrej Appliances Business Head & Executive Vice President, further said that its Chinese suppliers has informed that they are going to open from February 10.

"Right now, we are waiting Chinese factories (suppliers) to open from February 10. This is the latest, which we have got from them," he said. Once they start, then only manufacturers here, would be able to know and access about the situation and impact.

However, on whether CEAMA has plans to issue any travel advisory, Nandi said that it would be done by the respective companies. "Travel advisory and sourcing, it all would depend at the brand level. As an industry body, we are not going to take these calls," he said.

According to Haier India President Eric Briganza: "Right now no travel plans till the situation is resolved". He also expressed concerns that if the factories do not open as per their schedule, then it would impact the production here.

"If factories in China do not produce as per their schedule, there could be an impact in availability from March as certain raw material used for production could be in short supply," said Briganza. Nandi said, even at Godrej, "our people have been advised not to travel China right now. None of the executives are travling. Our sourcing team, which travels for component sourcing, they are advised not to trael now".

