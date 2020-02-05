Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, oil rebounds but China virus toll mounts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 10:51 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, oil rebounds but China virus toll mounts
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday as Chinese shares moved higher on hopes of additional stimulus to cushion the economic blow from a coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continued to spread and the death toll neared 500.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%. Shares in China rose 1.66% while stocks in Hong Kong climbed 0.52%.

Oil prices bounced by around 1% on hopes for more output cuts from OPEC and its allies but sentiment remained weak on worries about a long-term dent in demand for energy and other commodities. The onshore yuan was little changed versus the dollar, highlighting the cautious mood as investors monitor the impact of the virus.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.19%, German DAX futures were down 0.04%, while FTSE futures were down 0.29% in a sign European equities are poised for a cautious start to trading. China and other countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to contain a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, slamming the breaks on manufacturing and tourism in the world's second-largest economy.

Many investors argue that any slowdown will be temporary and that Chinese policy steps are reason to remain optimistic about the growth outlook, but so far public health officials have not found a way to stop the spread of the virus both inside and outside of China. "We're going to have a strong day in Asia, but whether this is the reversal of a downtrend remains to be seen," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Oil investors remain pessimistic about demand disruptions, but equity investors, especially overseas, are discounting the impact of the virus." Australian shares rose 0.45%, buoyed by gains in the mining sector. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.42%, supported by shares of industrial equipment makers.

U.S. stock futures fell 0.12% in Asia on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% on Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose to a record high. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to lower its key lending rate - the loan prime rate - on Feb. 20, and cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in the coming weeks, policy sources told Reuters.

The PBOC has already pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system this week to keep rates from rising and restore confidence. This helped Chinese stocks stabilize on Tuesday following a rout that wiped out around $700 billion in market capitalization on Monday when Chinese markets opened after an extended holiday. The virus has already claimed nearly 500 lives. Japan's health minister said on Wednesday 10 people on a cruise ship at the port of Yokohama have tested positive for the new virus.

U.S. crude rose 1.09% to $50.15 a barrel, and Brent crude rose to 1.15% to $54.58 per barrel in recovery from declines on Tuesday. OPEC and its allies are considering cutting oil output by a further 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the impact on oil demand from the virus, sources tell Reuters.

Brent futures have lost around 16% since China confirmed on Jan. 21 that human-to-human infection of the previously unknown virus is possible, which kicked off a rout in global markets as the number of cases and the death toll rose. In the onshore market, the yuan held steady at 7.0036 per dollar after rising 0.3% on Tuesday.

The yen traded at 109.48 per dollar, close to the lowest in almost a week. The Swiss franc held steady at 0.9698 versus the dollar following a 0.3% decline on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields eased slightly to 1.5940% as some investors sought the safety of government debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Matthew Hayden criticises Brisbane Heat for poor performance in BBL

The ex-Brisbane Heat batsman Matthew Hayden has lambasted his former Big Bash League BBL team, Brisbane Heat, for their poor performance in the tournament. I feel that the Brisbane Heat have tended to masquerade their performances behind en...

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in Indiafollowing partition be sent out of the country asksRajinikanth....

Tennis-Court says Tennis Australia 'discriminated' against her

Margaret Court has criticised Tennis Australia TA following her awkward appearance at the Australian Open last week, saying the governing body had discriminated against her due to her opposition to gay marriage. Tennis Australia TA invited ...

China's stuttering economy braces for impact of deadly virus

Chinas struggle to contain the deadly coronavirus is deepening concerns about the impact on the worlds number-two economy, as factories stay closed and millions of consumers remain holed up at home. The epidemic, which has killed hundreds a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020