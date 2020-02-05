Left Menu
Big Bang Boom Solutions wins prestigious SKOCH Award

India's fastest growing start-up in the defence sector, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt Ltd (BBBS) was accorded the prestigious SKOCH award.

Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, Big Bang Boom Solutions, Pvt Ltd (BBBS) was accorded the prestigious SKOCH award at New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's fastest growing start-up in the defence sector, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt Ltd (BBBS) was accorded the prestigious SKOCH award. At a recently held glittering ceremony at New Delhi, Big Bang Boom Solutions was conferred with the highest individual honour for Boron Nitrate Based Personal Hybrid Combat Armour.

"For a young firm like ours, it is indeed a matter of great pride and satisfaction to win the prestigious SKOCH award. The win is a testimony to the differentiated thinking, passion and commitment to excel which each member of BBB brings to the workplace every day. Not only are we humbled but spurred to scale new heights", said Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, BBBS, on the felicitation. The firm is well on its way to becoming the fastest-growing start-up in the defence arena. The journey began with a win in the MoD competition around See-Through-Armour, followed by another feather in the cap; Illegal Drones Defence System was also bagged by BBB.

Two wins in iDex entitle BBB monetary grant from the MoD and a chance to exhibit their credentials to the armed forces. "We have had a fantastic run thus far. We aim to consolidate our position by being the first company to bring in Artificial Intelligence for the defence sector. AI is here to stay and there is absolutely no reason why it cannot be applied to this sensitive area", elaborated Dr Shivaraman Ramaswamy, CTO, BBBS, on next steps for BBBS.

"The fact that iDex competition saw over 800 applications for 15 specific challenges coming from the public over the various categories, is a testimony to the opportunity in this space. Being the only start-up to have one won two challenges is a matter of great pride for us", he further added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

