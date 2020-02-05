Cabinet grants dispensation to Alliance Air to fly on between India-Sri Lanka

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has granted ex-post facto dispensation to M/s. Alliance Air, a 100% subsidiary of Air India, to fly on international sectors between India and Sri Lanka. A special dispensation is allowed for the interim period until M/s. Alliance Air deploys a minimum of 20 Aircraft or 20% of total capacity, whichever is higher for domestic operations.

India has close bilateral ties with Sri Lanka and our interest is to increase connectivity and to expand people to people contacts between the two countries. Prior to this approval, there was no commercial operation scheduled from Palaly and Batticaloa airports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

