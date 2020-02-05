Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Offers a Savings Plan That Best Meets the Requirements of Millennials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:59 IST
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Offers a Savings Plan That Best Meets the Requirements of Millennials

MUMBAI, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of the millennial population is either under-insured or not insured at all. There's an evident lack of awareness about the importance of life insurance or the fact that you can build wealth and get a life cover with the same insurance plan.

Millennials tend to be spendthrift and prefer saving for short-term goals. Wealth Secure+ is just the right fit, because it gives an option to select the policy term from 5 years to 100 years, which means one can choose to get returns any time after 5 years into the policy or stay covered till 100 years.

When it comes to savings + life cover plans or Ulips, Edelweiss Tokio Life's Wealth Secure+ is a clear winner. This plan comes with 4 plan-options: Base, Life Partner, Child (Individual Life) and Child (Joint Life). And, one can switch between these options anytime they want during the policy term. Wealth Secure+ adapts as per the life stage you're at - single, married or blessed with a child. In short, the policy holder is set for life.

And with its Limited Pay feature, one can pay premiums during their working life, stay covered for long and get regular pay-outs with its Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit.

Its Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit allows the investor to withdraw a fixed or variable amount from the ULIP scheme monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. And this ULIP maximizes the deduction available under Section 80C and Section 10 (10(D)) of the Income Tax Act for the premiums one pays and the returns they get.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest (over 138 years) and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards:

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in

You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true

https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/

https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Going to take positives from defeat and bounce back: Shreyas Iyer

After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, India batsman Shreyas Iyer said the team will take positives from the match and bounce back in the next games. We have got that confidence in our team and in ourselves that we are going to ...

India gains ground with sustained momentum for intellectual property

India has made a focused effort to support investments in innovation and creativity through increasingly robust intellectual property IP protection and enforcement, the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC said on Wed...

USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

An estimated 13.62 million Indian nationals are staying abroad and USD 118.3 billion has been received as remittances since April 2018 up to September last year, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a qu...

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.She has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020