Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Offers a Savings Plan That Best Meets the Requirements of Millennials

MUMBAI, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of the millennial population is either under-insured or not insured at all. There's an evident lack of awareness about the importance of life insurance or the fact that you can build wealth and get a life cover with the same insurance plan.

Millennials tend to be spendthrift and prefer saving for short-term goals. Wealth Secure+ is just the right fit, because it gives an option to select the policy term from 5 years to 100 years, which means one can choose to get returns any time after 5 years into the policy or stay covered till 100 years.

When it comes to savings + life cover plans or Ulips, Edelweiss Tokio Life's Wealth Secure+ is a clear winner. This plan comes with 4 plan-options: Base, Life Partner, Child (Individual Life) and Child (Joint Life). And, one can switch between these options anytime they want during the policy term. Wealth Secure+ adapts as per the life stage you're at - single, married or blessed with a child. In short, the policy holder is set for life.

And with its Limited Pay feature, one can pay premiums during their working life, stay covered for long and get regular pay-outs with its Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit.

Its Systematic Withdrawal Plan benefit allows the investor to withdraw a fixed or variable amount from the ULIP scheme monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. And this ULIP maximizes the deduction available under Section 80C and Section 10 (10(D)) of the Income Tax Act for the premiums one pays and the returns they get.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest (over 138 years) and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards:

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in

