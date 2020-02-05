GE Power India reports over Rs 100 cr profit in Dec qtr

GE Power India on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 100.8 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, helped by increased income. The company had clocked Rs 40.4 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, GE Power India said in a BSE filing.

Total income during October-December 2019 was at Rs 784.6 crore as against Rs 577.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 718.9 crore as compared to Rs 493.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

