Coronavirus is 'new layer of uncertainty' for economy: ECB's Lagarde

Paris, Feb 5 (AFP) The spread of the novel coronavirus in China and beyond presents "a new layer of uncertainty" for the European economy, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.

"While the threat of a trade war between the United States and China appears to have receded, the coronavirus adds a new layer of uncertainty," Lagarde said at a speech in Paris, putting the disease on the same level as "global risks" such as trade tensions and geopolitical flashpoints. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.