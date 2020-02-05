Left Menu
Coronavirus is 'new layer of uncertainty' for economy: ECB's Lagarde

  Updated: 05-02-2020 18:23 IST
Paris, Feb 5 (AFP) The spread of the novel coronavirus in China and beyond presents "a new layer of uncertainty" for the European economy, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.

"While the threat of a trade war between the United States and China appears to have receded, the coronavirus adds a new layer of uncertainty," Lagarde said at a speech in Paris, putting the disease on the same level as "global risks" such as trade tensions and geopolitical flashpoints. (AFP)

