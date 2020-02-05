Godrej Agrovet posts Rs 51 cr net profit in Q3

Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 48.56 crore in the year-ago period, according to the BSE filing.

Its net income in the third quarter of 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,791.99 crore. It was Rs 1,458.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses stood at Rs 1,729.90 crore in the October-December 2019 period, against Rs 1,389.34 crore in the year-ago period.

In its foot note in the BSE filing, Godrej Agrovet made it clear that the third quarter performance of this financial year cannot be compared with the year-ago period as it also includes the result of recently-acquired two companies which became subsidiaries effective from March 2019. The company has acquired Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd and Godrej Maxximilk Private Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet's shares fell 0.09 per cent to settle at Rs 578.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

