Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 10:36 IST
UPDATE 1-China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. China's finance ministry said in a statement that tariff reductions for the relevant goods, which were implemented on Sept. 1, will take effect from 0501 GMT on Feb. 14.

The reductions come about three weeks after the two countries signed the Phase 1 trade deal in Washington, which included China's promise to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years in exchange for the United States rolling back some tariffs imposed against Chinese goods. China's finance ministry said in a statement that additional tariffs levied on some goods will be cut to 5% from 10% previously, while extra tariffs on some goods will be lowered to 2.5% from 5% previously. The ministry did not state the value of the goods that are affected by the decision.

China hopes it and the United States can abide by the trade deal and implement it to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and aid global economic growth, the ministry added. Some analysts said following the trade deal that China may need to roll back some of the tariffs on U.S. goods such as soybeans and crude oil in order to meet its purchasing commitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan

Pakistan championing for the rights of the Kashmiris people but itself violating the fundamental human rights of its own minorities is a show of fascism, a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM activist has said regarding the arrest of Manzoor Pasht...

Odisha CM announces urban CHC for Bargarh town

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that a 30-bed urban Community Health Centre CHC will be set up at Bargarh town for the benefit of the local residents. Patnaik said the decision to operate a CHC was taken keeping in mind t...

UPDATE 2-China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. Chinas finance mini...

Global healthcare leaders stress on multi-stakeholder engagement, AI-based technology for healthy future Indian generation

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, Feb 6 ANIPRNewswire With India emerging as a major economic power, set to enjoy the demographic dividend in the long term, global healthcare leaders rang the alarm bells on the rising lifestyle-led non-communic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020