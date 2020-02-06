VW unveils concept electric vehicle ID.CROZZ, Race Polo

German auto major Volkswagen on Thursday unveiled its concept electric vehicle ID.CROZZ based on the company's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. The company also showcased its Race Polo model at the Auto Expo here.

"The ID.CROZZ is a true representation of Volkswagen's capabilities in developing electric vehicles," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp told reporters here. He further said along with Race Polo, the ID.CROZZ represents the company's innovative technologies and delivers on the company's "core DNA of safety, build quality and fun-to-drive experience".

He further said globally VW group is investing 33 billion euros in development of electric vehicles with one-third of it by the VW brand. "The ID. family comprises a range of vehicles across segments, starting with the recently introduced ID.3 to the ID.SPACE VIZZION," Knapp said.

The ID.CROZZ is a cross of four door coupe and SUV with an electric drivetrain delivering power of 225kw with a top speed of 180km/hr, the company said. The battery of the car can be charged to 80 per cent in 39 minutes covering a range of 500 km.

The Race Polo on the other hand is powered by a 1.8 litre petrol engine with a peak power of 230 hp mated with a six speed transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.