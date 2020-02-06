Left Menu
OYO's Weddingz.in Executed 9000+ Events in November and December 2019 With 100% Customer Satisfaction

OYO Image Credit: ANI

OYO's Weddingz.in, India's largest wedding company, today announced the successful execution of 27,000+ events across 40 cities in India between 1st January to 31st December 2019. With November and December being the peak season for celebrations in India, especially wedding ceremonies, the company organized 9000+ events, gaining 100% customer satisfaction.

With a robust proposition to ensure a great event for the consumers, the company is strongly focusing on enhancing customer experience through technology. Through an in-depth understanding of the consumer's preference and need, the system set by the company ensures that the venue managers at Weddingz.in provide 100% delivery on all commitments promised during the booking.

Speaking about the company's success in 2019, Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Weddingz.in, said, "Since Day 1 at Weddingz.in, consumers have been at the heart of everything we do. Our ethos as a company is to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience to our consumers and their families leading up to their big day. With customer satisfaction being at the core of our strategy, we launched several touch-points to connect with our consumers as well as make their journey a happy experience. 2019 was a year full of fervor at Weddingz.in. In November and December itself, we executed 9000+ events, with 100% happy customers. This is a testament of our commitment to delivery, transparency and our promise of a great event. In 2020, we will continue to bring a host of new experiences and provide our consumers with the best venues and services. We are confident that this year will be much bigger and better for Weddingz.in."

Commenting on the customer experience efforts at Weddingz.in, Amit Jain - Head of the customer experience, said, "We are extremely glad to have executed 27k events for our consumers in 2019. We hold customer satisfaction as our topmost priority at Weddingz.in and are constantly innovating to meet the discerning demands of the consumers while bringing their vision to life. We have observed that today's consumers are looking for bespoke and hassle-free experiences at the tap of a button; they are much more value-centric and are on the lookout for unique offerings. Our efforts are towards catering to this need through optimal delivery and next-to-perfect execution. In fact, to ensure 100% happy customers, we are defining the customers' journey from the planning stage up until a month post the function. Based on our understanding of customers' journeys with us, we are focusing on customized offerings for all our clients."

Weddingz.in is a one-stop-shop solution for all wedding-related requirements. It offers an in-house team of trusted and curated vendors who believe in delivering nothing but the best including Photography, Make-up, Wedding Planners, Mehendi, Rentals, Pandit/ Priests, Decor, Choreography, Transport, Entertainment, Anchor, Catering, Gifting, DJ, Invites, Band-Baja Ghodiwala.

The company is currently present across 40+ cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Udaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Baroda, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Surat, Goa, Agra, Chennai, Guwahati, Indore, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Daman-Diu, Gandhinagar, Kanpur, Meerut, Siliguri, Ujjain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

