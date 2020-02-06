BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW GENERAL MANAGER FOR IMENA REGION

Brown-Forman Corporation, one of the largest American owned spirits and wine companies in the world and the owners of world's best-selling whiskey Jack Daniel's, has announced a new business head for IMENA (India, Middle East and North Africa) region.

Siddharth Wadia, who was till recently Country Director – India Region, has been elevated to the role of General Manager – IMENA and will continue to be based out of the company's India region office in Gurugram. In his new role, Siddharth will oversee the organization's entire operations spanning sales and marketing, strategy, finance, supply chain, among others in the high-growth and strategic markets across India, Middle East and North Africa.

Speaking on his new appointment, Siddharth Wadia said, "I thank the leadership team for this opportunity and entrusting me with new responsibilities. We have built a strong foundation for the company over the past few years and our growth in the IMENA region is a reflection of that. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues and take Brown-Forman brands to the next level in the region in the future."

Siddharth replaces Robinson Brown IV who was Director & General Manager for the IMENA region and has moved to Amsterdam as Regional Marketing Director - Developed Europe.

Siddharth, an accomplished industry veteran with over 19 years of experience under his belt, will report to Trevor Smith, Managing Director - Emerging Asia and IMENA Region, who is based out of Hong Kong, the regional headquarters of Brown-Forman Corporation.

Speaking on the appointment, Trevor Smith, Managing Director - Emerging Asia and IMENA Region, Brown-Forman Corporation said, "We are delighted to have Siddharth lead our IMENA region, a growing part of our emerging business. We are confident he and his team will continue to deliver strong results across these evolving markets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

