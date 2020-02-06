Dial4Trade awarded most promising B2B marketplace by siliconindia

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dial4Trade, a foremost innovative start-up, focused on connecting buyers to sellers has been awarded the most promising B2B Marketplace in 2019 by siliconindia. The company which is hinged on the idea of helping business get a chunk from the digital world has helped to transform small businesses across the country.

Instead of having to worry about taking their business digital all by themselves, Dial4Trade provides the expertise to the small business owners who can then focus on selling their products. This, in addition to a free business listing and connecting buyers to sellers, is the stronghold of Dial4Trade.com. While receiving the award on behalf of the company, the founder, Arun Pratap Singh, was thankful to the team at siliconindia. He also maintained that the award was a recognition of the fantastic work that everyone at Dial4Trade has put into the organization.

Much more, he maintained that it is a clarion call to duty, and all hands must be on deck to move the organization to the next level. "With this award, we have announced the fact that we are here, not just to stay but to thrive. It is, therefore, necessary that we move on from being the most promising to living out that promise and being the best there is," he said.

While acknowledging that the unprecedented growth of Dial4Trade might seem unlikely to a casual observer, the team behind the idea has put in tremendous work. Arun's humble beginning prompted him to use ingenuity to help small businesses compete in the vast digital world and he believes that Dial4Trade can only do more. "We are definitely not stopping here, and we are not stopping until every small business in India can compete in the digital space where there are limitless opportunities.", he added.

Dial4Trade is the Indian company of choice, when the buck comes to connecting buyers to sellers of commodities. With staff who are industry experts, the company helps buyers and sellers to connect and make the most profitable of transactions for both parties. This intuitive approach and the mentality that everyone can win and leave the negotiation table satisfied that has earned the company the highly coveted award.

Like the leadership has affirmed, Dial4Trade will only do more to ensure that every small business owner can benefit and become sustainable. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

